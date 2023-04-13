Celebrating Veterans at Warrior Beach Retreat 2023

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The nonprofit organization, Warrior Beach Retreat, is celebrating veterans with an annual week of relaxation and connection for combat-wounded soldiers and their spouses/caregivers. The retreat allows guests to spend an entire week away at a relaxing beach retreat in Panama City Beach. From Tuesday, April 11 through Monday, April 17, they will get to enjoy the welcoming ceremony, celebration parade, fun events scheduled, along with time to re-connect and relax.

The public is invited to attend the Parade Escort Thursday, April 13 at 4:00 p.m. starting at Homewood Suites by Hilton at Panama City Beach,

Line the streets of the parade route to support these Combat Wounded Warriors & their spouses. Parade Route location and times are posted on the website “Parade Route.”

For more information on the retreat and how you can get involved, visit the Warrior Beach Retreat website here.

