Chip Hilton Celebration Of Life Golf Classic reception takes place before tournament

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Members of the community gathered Thursday evening to honor Chip Hilton who passed away 12 years ago. Every year the Hilton family honors Chip through the Annual Chip Hilton Celebration of Life Charity Golf Classic.

The tournament will be held this year at the Legacy Golf Club in Panama City Beach and kicks off Friday morning.

Also, this annual golf classic is more than just a game of golf. It is also raising money for IBD research and treatment at the University of Florida College of Medicine and UF, Shands Hospital.

