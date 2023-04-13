Father of Lisa Marie Presley’s youngest children petitions to represent them in battle over estate

The battle over Lisa Marie Presley's estate continues after ex-husband Michael Lockwood...
The battle over Lisa Marie Presley's estate continues after ex-husband Michael Lockwood petitions to represent his children in court.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 5:57 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - There’s a new development in the battle over Lisa Marie Presley’s estate.

Michael Lockwood, the father of Lisa Marie Presley’s two youngest children, has petitioned to represent them in court after Lisa Marie’s mother, Priscilla Presley, filed a petition contesting the will.

Lisa Marie Presley died in January after an apparent cardiac arrest at her Los Angeles home.

Lockwood is challenging a 2016 amendment that removes Priscilla Presley as a co-trustee and replaces her with Lisa Marie’s two oldest children, Riley and Benjamin Keough.

Benjamin Keough died in 2020, leaving Riley Keough as the primary beneficiary.

The petition alleges that the amendment was not witnessed or notarized, thereby questioning the authenticity of Lisa Marie Presley’s signature.

Attorneys for Priscilla Presley and Riley Keough have not contested Lockwood’s petition, but a formal ruling has not been announced.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Thompson's cell at the Fulton County Jail
Family wants answers after man ‘eaten alive’ by bed bugs in county jail, attorney says
cruise ship in port
Unusual sights at the port: passenger cruise ship docked
A Tyndall AFB Airman is dead after a fight at Coyote Ugly.
Tyndall AFB Airman killed after fight at bar
At Tuesday’s Bay District School Board meeting, board members voted to suspend a teacher...
Bay District School Board votes to suspend employee without pay
Timothy Purifoy and Henry Green charged with Felony counts of Scheming to defraud churches.
Church Scammers in Holmes County Jail, facing felony charges

Latest News

Josh Cope speaks at this year's retreat.
U.S. Army Veteran Sgt. Josh Cope speaks at this year’s Warrior Beach Retreat
Dollar General Robbery
Authorities offering reward for suspect in Dollar General robbery
U.S. Veteran Speaks at Warrior Beach Resort
U.S. Veteran Speaks at Warrior Beach Resort
In this image taken from video, police block a road in North Dighton, Mass., Thursday, April...
Guardsman arrested in leak of classified military documents
Authorities arrest a National Guardsman in connection to the investigation into leaks of U.S....
Air National Guardsman arrested in leaked Pentagon documents probe