Florida man killed in Ukraine

Wilton’s brother-in-law Parker Cummings said Edward was a “true hero”.
Wilton's brother-in-law Parker Cummings said Edward was a "true hero".
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 5:50 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
MARIANNA, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Marianna man has been killed while volunteering in the Ukrainian war effort.

Sources say 22-year-old Edward “Eli” Wilton died nearly a year after joining up as a soldier to repel Russian forces.

A family friend, who organized a GoFundme for the family, confirmed Wilton was from Jackson County.

Wilton was in the U.S. Army and previously stationed at Fort Benning in Georgia.

Wilton’s brother-in-law Parker Cummings said Edward was a “true hero”.

His Ukranian brothers-in-arms held a memorial for him Wednesday. His family is now waiting for his body to be returned to the United States.

