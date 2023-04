PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - You can take a free gun safety class later this month. The Bay County Sheriff’s Office is holding the classes on Saturday, April 22nd at Campfowers Gun Range in Bayou George. Retired Bay County Sheriff Frank McKeithen and retired Major Greg Peel will be the instructors. To register call BCSO at 850-248-4700.

