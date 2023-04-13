Local gun shops see increase in sales ahead of Constitutional Carry law

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - As a new law works its way into the sunshine state, local gun store employees say sales are on the rise.

Constitutional Carry is now in the books in Florida. The house bill signed into law by Governor Ron Desantis last week goes into effect on July 1. It allows Floridians to carry a concealed firearm without a permit.

Mark Rega is an employee at C&G Sporting Goods. He says he has noticed an increase in sales in recent days.

“There’s probably a couple of reasons why gun sales are up a little bit. Our governor has shown the desire to move forward with the constitutional carry,” Rega said. “As a result of that people are very familiar with their second amendment rights and with what we’re seeing across the nation whether it’s increases in crime or what have you, people do feel a desire to be more attentive to self-defense.”

Rega says women are top buyers when it comes to firearms.

“Females are actually one of the biggest demographics of purchasing firearms for self-defense and I think that’s simply because in the past it hadn’t always been that way and now a gun for example by more people’s thinking is the great equalizer it provides an option to defend yourself,” Rega said.

Noah Redding is a realtor at Think Real Estate. He has carried a gun for protection for almost three years and recently convinced his mother to get one as well primarily for her safety.

“For personal protection, for instance, if a robber were to break into a house and she was the only one home she could protect herself from a potential robber.” Redding said.

Although some people are against the new law saying it might potentially cause and increase in gun violence and put law enforcement at risk, several states that have enacted Constitutional Carry report a reduction of crime rate.

“If you have responsible gun owners that take the time to learn what the laws are and then use a firearm it’s a deterrent,” Rega said. “It’s also a mechanism for reducing crime.”

The move will make Florida the 26th state to loosen gun restrictions and allow citizens to carry a concealed weapon without government issued permit.

