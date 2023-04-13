Morning storms clear out to a pleasant afternoon

By Ryan Michaels
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 7:25 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Thursday morning everyone!

It’s an active morning on satellite and radar with an area of low pressure and warm front lifting up into the Panhandle with showers and thunderstorms. We’ll see bands of rain move through the Panhandle throughout the day today. So, go ahead and grab the umbrella.

We’ve had a breezy start to the day, gusty at times. Wind reports of 40-45mph gusts have been recorded around coastal locations, non-thunderstorm related.

Otherwise, it’s fairly pleasant out this morning as we’re getting the day started in the 60s. Dress comfortably as we’ll still find some warmth today despite the clouds and rain. Temperatures warm into the 70s by mid morning with highs today reaching the upper 70s outside of any rains.

The frontal system will swing in bands of passing showers and some thunderstorms today. There’s a slight chance for some severe storms today as well where gusty winds and a tornado can’t be ruled out. However, the chance for stronger storms will be an isolated feature amongst the bands of rain.

The low moves up out of the Gulf and into the Southeast tonight, passing to our northeast. As it pulls away tonight and into tomorrow morning a few light showers may linger until about sunrise on Friday. Skies gradually clear up to partly to mostly sunny by Friday afternoon with a seasonal and pleasant setup into the start of the weekend for Saturday.

Rain chances go back on the rise Sunday morning as a cold front passes through. Timing for showers and thunderstorms sets up mainly during the morning hours of Sunday with some clouds clearing into the afternoon.

Bottom Line...

For today, mostly cloudy skies with bands of showers and thunderstorms passing through. Highs today reach the mid to upper 70s. Your 7 Day Forecast has a few showers lingering tonight into early Friday morning with a clearing to mostly sunny skies Friday afternoon.

