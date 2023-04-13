ROC drills at Tyndall AFB

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Building back an air force base is no easy project, and with over 40 projects happening at the same time, it takes coordination and practice.

“The purpose is to bring all the mission partners on the base together to discuss the reconstruction of the installation and to go over the sequencing of construction events,” said Colonel Bartlow, the Natural Disaster Recovery Chief.

Thursday, the base practiced by going through a rehearsal of concept drill, also called a roc drill.

It helps identify ways to juggle new projects, while maintaining smooth current operations at the base.

“We need to make sure people get that word and understand what’s going so they can keep the mission moving while we keep construction going,” said Colonel Bartlow.

Construction is going! On the north side of Tyndall, you’ll see lots of activity as they work toward building the base of the future.

During the rehearsal of concept drill they discussed many projects, one of them is the f-35 complex and that is a 604-million-dollar investment.

“12 facilities under contract by one contractor we’re focusing on hanger one the SIM facility and Apron so we can deliver the F35 squadrons,” said Melissa Lewis, Natural Disaster Recovery Project Manager for Zone One.

The base also has a 3-D printed model of the complex, to give a better idea of what it will look like when completed.

“It gives a visual for them, they can kind of play around and picture in their head where they are going to be able to park their government vehicles, their wing tip clearance, we are using exercises of where they will be driving in, towing aircraft in and out,” Lewis said.

Lewis says they are using it right now to model traffic for the base exercises so they can identify problems before they start.

All with the goal of supporting the F-35 Lightning Two Fighters that will start arriving in August.

