Sims Veterans Nursing home residents take to the baseball diamond

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Some of our nation’s heroes squared off against each other Wednesday during an intense baseball game.

Thirty-two Chester Sims veterans nursing home residents made the trip to Frank Brown Park in Panama City Beach for the competition.

The miracle league field was filled with Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine and Coast Guard veterans taking a swing at the ball and doing their best to make a home run.

The oldest to pick up a bat was a 102-year-old World War II veteran.

Many of the sluggers took their skills from the battlefield onto the baseball field with a lot of trash-talking about which branch is the best.

The Rotary Club of the Emerald Coast sponsored the game.

In the end, it was tied with the veterans ready to dive into lunch instead of going into extra innings.

