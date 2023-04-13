Sims Veterans Nursing home residents take to the baseball diamond

Some of our nation's heroes squared off against each other Wednesday during an intense baseball...
Some of our nation's heroes squared off against each other Wednesday during an intense baseball game.(wjhg)
By Neysa Wilkins
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 10:59 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Some of our nation’s heroes squared off against each other Wednesday during an intense baseball game.

Thirty-two Chester Sims veterans nursing home residents made the trip to Frank Brown Park in Panama City Beach for the competition.

The miracle league field was filled with Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine and Coast Guard veterans taking a swing at the ball and doing their best to make a home run.

The oldest to pick up a bat was a 102-year-old World War II veteran.

Many of the sluggers took their skills from the battlefield onto the baseball field with a lot of trash-talking about which branch is the best.

The Rotary Club of the Emerald Coast sponsored the game.

In the end, it was tied with the veterans ready to dive into lunch instead of going into extra innings.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Tyndall AFB Airman is dead after a fight at Coyote Ugly.
Tyndall AFB Airman killed after fight at bar
Police have arrested a man after he reportedly broke into someone’s home.
Police: Man breaks into home, stands over victim in bed
At Tuesday’s Bay District School Board meeting, board members voted to suspend a teacher...
Bay District School Board votes to suspend employee without pay
A Florida motorcyclist says he's happy to be alive after a terrible crash last month.
GRAPHIC: Car collides into motorcycle, caught on camera
Deputies said the 12-year-old girl took her father’s car and headed toward Baton Rouge,...
12-year-old steals dad’s car, drives 400 miles to meet someone she met online, sheriff says

Latest News

C&G Sporting Goods experiences increase in gun sales.
Local gun shops see increase in sales ahead of Constitutional Carry law
Timothy Purifoy and Henry Green charged with Felony counts of Scheming to defraud churches.
Church Scammers in Holmes County Jail, facing felony charges
Church Scammers Folo
Church Scammers Folo
Gun Sales On The Rise
Gun Sales On The Rise