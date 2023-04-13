U.S. Army Veteran Sgt. Josh Cope speaks at this year’s Warrior Beach Retreat

By Sam Martello
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 6:16 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - You may have noticed Warrior Beach Retreat signs lining streets in Panama City Beach this week. This retreat allows veterans and their spouse to spend a week at the beach to reconnect.

Linda and Phillip Cope are the founders and driving force behind this retreat.

The Cope family knows all too well how hard it is for a veteran to return to a normal life after war.

In 2006, their son, U.S. Army Sergeant Joshua Cope, lost both of his legs and injured his arm in an IED explosion during his second deployment in Iraq.

Josh says over the past nearly 17 years his recovery has been about finding a new normal.

He enjoys helping others. Whether that is through teaching martial arts or supporting wounded vets in need.

“Don’t give up, there is somebody out there that cares about you,” Cope said. “Even if you don’t feel like it.”

Josh is the guest speaker at this year’s retreat. The event is Thursday at 7 p.m. It is sold out, but there is a live stream. You can watch it here.

