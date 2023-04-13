Waste Amnesty Days in Bay County

Do you have any yard debris, household garbage, or maybe some hazardous waste you need to get rid of? Now's your chance to do it for free.
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 6:19 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Do you have any unnecessary trash lying around?

Bay County’s biannual amnesty days will be April 14th & 15th from 7:00am- 4:30pm. Bay County Residents can drop off items free of charge at the Steel Field Landfill located off State 79.

Everything will be accepted from home appliances like air conditioners and stoves to yard debris such as leaves and tree trimmings.

“The intent behind this is to give everyone in Bay County the opportunity to clean up around their property.” said Valerie Sale, PIO of Bay County. “And to get rid of those things they don’t quite know what to do with. If you have old paint laying around your house and you know your not supposed to put it in the trash but you don’t know what to do with it. You can take it out to the landfill and get rid of it for free.”

For a list of unacceptable items, click here.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Thompson's cell at the Fulton County Jail
Family wants answers after man ‘eaten alive’ by bed bugs in county jail, attorney says
cruise ship in port
Unusual sights at the port: passenger cruise ship docked
A Tyndall AFB Airman is dead after a fight at Coyote Ugly.
Tyndall AFB Airman killed after fight at bar
At Tuesday’s Bay District School Board meeting, board members voted to suspend a teacher...
Bay District School Board votes to suspend employee without pay
Timothy Purifoy and Henry Green charged with Felony counts of Scheming to defraud churches.
Church Scammers in Holmes County Jail, facing felony charges

Latest News

Rain chances increase later this weekend.
Thursday Evening Forecast
Rain chances increase later this weekend.
Thursday Evening Forecast
Chip Hilton Celebration of Life Charity Golf Classic will be hosted at the Legacy Golf Club.
Chip Hilton Celebration Of Life Golf Classic reception takes place before tournament
Warrior Beach Retreat Parade
Warrior Beach Retreat Parade
Tyndall roc drill
ROC drills at Tyndall AFB