Waste Amnesty Days in Bay County

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Do you have any unnecessary trash lying around?

Bay County’s biannual amnesty days will be April 14th & 15th from 7:00am- 4:30pm. Bay County Residents can drop off items free of charge at the Steel Field Landfill located off State 79.

Everything will be accepted from home appliances like air conditioners and stoves to yard debris such as leaves and tree trimmings.

“The intent behind this is to give everyone in Bay County the opportunity to clean up around their property.” said Valerie Sale, PIO of Bay County. “And to get rid of those things they don’t quite know what to do with. If you have old paint laying around your house and you know your not supposed to put it in the trash but you don’t know what to do with it. You can take it out to the landfill and get rid of it for free.”

For a list of unacceptable items, click here.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.