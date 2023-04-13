Wednesday Evening Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - There will be a small risk of severe weather overnight tonight into Thursday morning here in NWFL. The primary threat will be tornadoes and wind damage, but even those risks will be small (2-5%). Lows will drop into the low to mid 60s. Winds will be East at 15-20 mph. Rain chances will be 80%. On Thursday as low pressure moves inland we will see the storms exit and the sun gradually return. The rain chances will be highest in the AM (60-70%) and much lower (30%) in the PM. Highs will reach the upper 70s. Winds will be South at 15-20 mph. Rain chances will be much lower Thursday night thru Saturday.

