Alaqua Animal Refuge experts discuss Great Horned Owls

By Allison Baker
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 12:40 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FREEPORT, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The Lead Wildlife Rehabilitator at the Alaqua Animal Refuge Wildlife Rehabilitation Center tells NewsChannel 7, since February they have admitted 7 Great Horned Owls.

Andrea Dissner said that when they receive these cases they try and do their best to locate the nest and work with the community to get the bird reunited with their family.

If you happen to see an owl or any bird that has fallen out of its nest, please call members at Alaqua they will be able to walk you through the steps of what to do.

For their direct line call 850-880-6697. For the after-hours line call 850-332-4837. For more information, you can go to the website.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Thompson's cell at the Fulton County Jail
Family wants answers after man ‘eaten alive’ by bed bugs in county jail, attorney says
cruise ship in port
Unusual sights at the port: passenger cruise ship docked
The FBI requested approximately 28,831 records, including 25,742 emails, 1,264 text messages...
Boil water notice in Panama City Beach
A Tyndall AFB Airman is dead after a fight at Coyote Ugly.
Tyndall AFB Airman killed after fight at bar
Timothy Purifoy and Henry Green charged with Felony counts of Scheming to defraud churches.
Church Scammers in Holmes County Jail, facing felony charges

Latest News

Tyndall Air Force Base held their roc drill for crews coming in.
Tyndall Roc Drill
Cookie and cupcake floral designs.
Spring treats for Foodie Friday
Celebrating the kids of the military.
Purple up Day
The Cook girls from The Cook Girls' Bakery showed us how to decorate spring treats on...
Decorating with the Cook girls