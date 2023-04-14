Alaqua Animal Refuge experts discuss Great Horned Owls

FREEPORT, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The Lead Wildlife Rehabilitator at the Alaqua Animal Refuge Wildlife Rehabilitation Center tells NewsChannel 7, since February they have admitted 7 Great Horned Owls.

Andrea Dissner said that when they receive these cases they try and do their best to locate the nest and work with the community to get the bird reunited with their family.

If you happen to see an owl or any bird that has fallen out of its nest, please call members at Alaqua they will be able to walk you through the steps of what to do.

For their direct line call 850-880-6697. For the after-hours line call 850-332-4837. For more information, you can go to the website.

