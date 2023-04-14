Alf Coleman Project ready for construction

By Jamilka Gibson
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 10:38 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Alf Coleman Road Project is ready for construction.

Thursday evening Panama City Beach city council members approved an approximately $5.3 million contract with Gulf Coast Utility Contractors. The half a mile project will raise the roadway between Hutchison Boulevard and Panama City Beach Parkway by about 14 inches. It is all in an effort to resolve chronic flooding problems and improve drainage in the area.

Officials say construction is slated to start next month and last at least 289 calendar days.

