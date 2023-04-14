Area Scores and Highlights from Thursday, April 13th
JUCO Baseball
Pensacola 8 Spring Hill 5
High School Lacrosse Boys - District Championship
Maclay 3 South Walton 11 - Seahawks are District Champions (First in school history)
High School Lacrosse Girls - District Championship
South Walton 3 Pensacola 19
High School Baseball
Bay Gadsden
Ponce De Leon 0 Rocky Bayou 15
Wewahitchka 8 Altha 3
Marianna 2 Chipley 1
Walton 1 Holmes 3
Niceville 2 Gulf Breeze 12
High School Softball
Vernon 5 Bay 11
Paxton 14 Laurel Hill 1
Arnold 16 Mosley 0
Choctaw 5 Niceville 3
Graceville 1 Holmes 6
Marianna 20 Chipley 0
