Area Scores and Highlights from Thursday, April 13th

(WJHG)
By Braden Maloy
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 9:07 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

JUCO Baseball

Pensacola 8 Spring Hill 5

High School Lacrosse Boys - District Championship

Maclay 3 South Walton 11 - Seahawks are District Champions (First in school history)

High School Lacrosse Girls - District Championship

South Walton 3 Pensacola 19

High School Baseball

Bay Gadsden

Ponce De Leon 0 Rocky Bayou 15

Wewahitchka 8 Altha 3

Marianna 2 Chipley 1

Walton 1 Holmes 3

Niceville 2 Gulf Breeze 12

High School Softball

Vernon 5 Bay 11

Paxton 14 Laurel Hill 1

Arnold 16 Mosley 0

Choctaw 5 Niceville 3

Graceville 1 Holmes 6

Marianna 20 Chipley 0

Bay may be under .500 but baseball team showing progress