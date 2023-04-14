Brookdale Destin resident celebrates turning 104

Gertrude 'Trudy' Buckwalter celebrated her 104th birthday with loved ones and fellow residents.
Gertrude 'Trudy' Buckwalter celebrated her 104th birthday with loved ones and fellow residents.(wjhg)
By Talor Maree
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 8:29 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s not just any birthday celebration in the Brookdale Destin community.

There are a lot more candles on this cake. 104 to be exact. Well, maybe they didn’t all make the cake.

Gertrude Buckwalter, better known as ‘Trudy,’ turned 104 years old. She’s seen several inventions throughout her life.

One invention she was the inspiration for. Buckwalter’s husband invented the first white noise machine, known to help people sleep.

Some might wonder...What’s her secret to longevity?

Buckwalter’s daughter, Janet Zimmerman, said healthy living and happiness.

“You know I think not many people get to be this old,” Zimmerman said. “And it shows what healthy living can do for you. I mean, she’s lived it.”

Caption

Trudy was born in 1919 in Port St. Joe and has been living in Brookdale Destin Senior Living since 2007.

