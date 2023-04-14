Construction Hike for Hope takes place this weekend

By Candace Newman
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 2:24 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - This Saturday beginning at 10 a.m., the Florida Panhandle chapter of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP), the nation’s largest suicide prevention organization, will host a Construction Hike for Hope event at Conservation Park in Panama City Beach.

CWR Contracting Communications Manager Michelle Davis spoke to Newschannel 7 about it.

She says additional events will take place throughout Florida.

Construction Hike for Hope is an opportunity to bring construction industry professionals together to raise awareness and funds for suicide prevention while fostering hope and connection.

The event will focus on self-care, connecting to nature, and increasing awareness of suicide prevention in the construction industry by joining together for a hike.

According to the CDC’s data on suicide risk within occupational groups, the construction and extraction industries were found to have the highest rate of suicide in the United States.

2023 Construction Hike for Hope Sponsors include: AJAX Paving Industries of Florida LLC, Duval Asphalt Products Inc., Engineering Contractors Association, Hubbard Construction, John Deer/Wirtgen Group/Dobbs Equipment, TrucWorx,, CWR Contracting, Inc., and Prince Contracting, LLC

Read more at www.afsp.org/construction

Anyone suffering and considering suicide can call 988 to receive help.

