FREEDOM FRIDAY: Randall Petty

His name may remind you of a nineties rock icon, or a legendary race car driver, but Randall Petty says what he wants you to remember about him, is what god brought him through.

“Just going through the health issues I’ve had recently, you know, being told by three different doctors that I should have already been dead and I should never made it to the hospital,” Petty said.

Before his health crisis, Randall Petty did a little bit of everything.

He plays several instruments and sings.

“I’ve opened for Molly Hatchet 38 Special,” he added.

He would also ride his motorcycle.

He says years of working with HVAC would lead to serious damage to his lungs that would almost end his life.

Petty declared, “He kept me here for a reason.”

This signaled the beginning of something new for him.

“It really just opened my eyes a little bit and I think this ministry that we’re starting is something that I’ve been wanting to do for five years but I’ve kind of just put it on the back burner and I think now with everything God’s done in my life and opened me up, he got me the training I needed, got me the strength that I needed and the courage that I needed to step out and tell my story,” Petty said.

He says he’s a preacher that looks different than most with a life history to match.

“My dad passed away suddenly. He had a cardiac aneurysm, and the left side of his heart blew up. So, I really at that point felt. Like I’d been robbed,” he said while describing what led up to his addiction.

He says this led to him drinking and eventually using all kinds of drugs, after working as a DJ at a bar, selling the same drugs he would use. Now he says he’s the boss over his life.

“Not a single one of those bottles in there can wake me up at night and tell me you need to get drunk tonight,” he exclaims.

He said his wife taking him out of the Atlanta-area and heavily monitoring any medicine he would take, or what he would consume, got him clean and has help keep him sober.

He says after serving time and leaving a biker gang, he got special training and started Lost Ones Ministries to send a message to anyone who thinks they are too unclean to get to a sober life.

He said “I was not clean when I’m when Jesus came to me, I wanted to clean dude. I was in the worst. Of my life. I was fighting addictions of all kinds. And he said you. Know what I can help you with that? Here I am today.”

He invites anyone struggling with addition to reach out to him.

“You know, I hear people. All the time. Talk about the world would be a better place if. We just loved each other more. That’s not it. It’s we need to love each other. More like Jesus loved. Us then the world would. Be a better place,” he concludes.

