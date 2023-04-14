Lynn Haven Spring Concert Series.

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - If you are looking for something fun to do on a Friday evening, you can head over to Lynn Haven for their Spring Concert Series.

Taking the stage this Friday is Grace & Grit.

Besides the tunes, there are also local food vendors. All the fun is taking place at Sharon Sheffield Park so make sure to bring your blanket and chairs.

Grace & Grit will take the stage from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

