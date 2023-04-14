Man found guilty of sexually battering a child faces life in prison

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A man found guilty in Bay County Wednesday of sexually assaulting a young girl over a period of years faces Life in prison at his May sentencing, State Attorney Larry Basford announced.

Sean Michael Talkington, 45, was found guilty as charged of 2 counts of Sexual Battery on a Person Less than 12 Years of Age, and 1 count each of Lewd or Lascivious Battery, and Lewd or Lascivious Molestation.

The jury deliberated for a little more than 30 minutes before finding the defendant guilty on all four counts.

Circuit Court Judge Brantley Clark set his sentencing for May 17.

