Man found guilty of sexually battering a child faces life in prison

A man found guilty in Bay County Wednesday of sexually assaulting a young girl over a period of...
A man found guilty in Bay County Wednesday of sexually assaulting a young girl over a period of years faces Life in prison at his May sentencing.(wjhg)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 9:06 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A man found guilty in Bay County Wednesday of sexually assaulting a young girl over a period of years faces Life in prison at his May sentencing, State Attorney Larry Basford announced.

Sean Michael Talkington, 45, was found guilty as charged of 2 counts of Sexual Battery on a Person Less than 12 Years of Age, and 1 count each of Lewd or Lascivious Battery, and Lewd or Lascivious Molestation.

The jury deliberated for a little more than 30 minutes before finding the defendant guilty on all four counts.

Circuit Court Judge Brantley Clark set his sentencing for May 17.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Thompson's cell at the Fulton County Jail
Family wants answers after man ‘eaten alive’ by bed bugs in county jail, attorney says
cruise ship in port
Unusual sights at the port: passenger cruise ship docked
A Tyndall AFB Airman is dead after a fight at Coyote Ugly.
Tyndall AFB Airman killed after fight at bar
At Tuesday’s Bay District School Board meeting, board members voted to suspend a teacher...
Bay District School Board votes to suspend employee without pay
The FBI requested approximately 28,831 records, including 25,742 emails, 1,264 text messages...
Boil water notice in Panama City Beach

Latest News

Gertrude 'Trudy' Buckwalter celebrated her 104th birthday with loved ones and fellow residents.
Brookdale Destin resident celebrates turning 104
Trudy chats with her daughter while celebrating her birthday.
Celebrating a lifetime
Rain chances increase later this weekend.
Thursday Evening Forecast
Rain chances increase later this weekend.
Thursday Evening Forecast