Morning showers give way to midday and afternoon sun

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Friday morning everyone and TGIF!

It’s another active start on radar with passing showers moving through the Panhandle this morning. The good news is this quick batch of rain for the early morning is the only rain chance for the day. Once it passes you by to the east, we’ll see skies clearing and mostly sunny skies ahead for our Friday.

It’s a mild start this morning. Dress comfortably for the 60s this morning and another warm afternoon ahead. Temperatures warm quickly into the 70s by 9am and reach the upper 70s to near 80 degrees for daytime highs.

The good news is one storm system is exiting the Southeast today and sunshine will return for today and tomorrow. However, toward the end of the day tomorrow, another storm system will move into town.

A cold front will move into the South late Saturday sending our next wave of showers and thunderstorms into Saturday night. Storms will linger into most of Sunday morning with a gradual clearing into the afternoon as the front passes to our east. There will still be plenty of time to get out on Saturday, but we’ll have to wait for the afternoon on Sunday for any outdoor fun.

With the front clearing the Panhandle through the afternoon, temperatures will still manage to get warm and feel humid through the weekend. Highs on Saturday reach the 80s for most away from the beaches and we’ll return to similar numbers on Sunday as well. We’ll get a cool down into Monday morning as we start the new week with a cool low near 53.

Bottom Line...

For today, mostly sunny skies after a quick early morning shower. Highs today reach the upper 70s near 80 for most. Your 7 Day Forecast has a pleasant Saturday until late in the day with showers and thunderstorms returning and lingering into most of our Sunday morning.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.