Rutherford and Gulf Coast Alum Nick Nelson Showing off Some Impressive Jewelry!

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Rutherford and Gulf Coast baseball alum Nick Nelson, who along with his Philadelphia Phillies teammates, is now sporting a rather spectacular piece of jewelry. Nick and the Phillies getting their National League Championship Series rings this past Sunday at a ceremony at Citizens Bank Park.

Nick’s on the injured list and rehabbing down in Clearwater, so he flew up for that ceremony. Well worth the trip he told us during a Zoom call Wednesday.

“It was awesome, a really cool ceremony. We got to walk on the red carpet and go shake the owners hand and what not, and get the rings. So it was a really cool experience. It’s a pretty big ring. Because I have one from winning in 2019 in Double-AAA, and I thought it was going to be kind of along the lines like that. I knew it was going to be a lot nicer and bigger, but I didn’t think it was going to be this nice and as big as it is I mean it’s pretty, it’s a big ring . So it has yeah it has Nelson and 57 on the side right there yeah it’s pretty cool. It has Nick Nelson and the Phillies right there. And then you open it up and it spins like that, it’s pretty cool.”

So we asked what he’s being doing with his ring since receiving it.

“It’s hard to not have it on my finger, I guess you know. And it’s hard to just kind of put it down. I mean I would probably have slept with it on last night when I got back to the house if I though that it wouldn’t have gotten messed up with me sleeping. Yeah it’s definitely hard not to have it on my finger.”

As for who he reached out to first, beyond his family, to show off that ring, he says it was some close friends and former high school teammates.

“My buddies back home, you know as soon as I got back to the hotel actually I Facetimed them, I was like you’ve got to check this out! I showed them, like I did the whole presentation of like, with the box, opening it up. The box lights up and the ring spins and stuff. I had to show them the full presentation of it.”

Yeah even the box it comes in is awesome. Nick again earning that NLCS ring in his first year with the Phillies. Even pitched in game three of the series. Overall he was 3-2 in 47 appearances last season. He struck out 69 in 68 innings. He’s rehabbing a hamstring injury, and we’ll hear from Nick on that later on.

