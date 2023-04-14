Spring treats for Foodie Friday

By Sam Martello
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 7:44 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Decorate your baked goods for spring to take your food to the next level.

Ashley and Courtney Cook from Cook Girls’ Bakery joined the NewsChannel 7 Today team for Foodie Friday. The sisters demonstrated how to decorate cookies and cupcakes with a floral design.

The bakery offers classes for you to try your hand at this with the professionals. They are hosting a floral cookie decorating class on May 6th from 10:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. That class is $35/person. There is a cupcake bouquet decorating class on May 13th from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. That class is $45/person.

To see Sam and Jessica try their hand at floral food designs, you can watch the videos attached to this article.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Thompson's cell at the Fulton County Jail
Family wants answers after man ‘eaten alive’ by bed bugs in county jail, attorney says
cruise ship in port
Unusual sights at the port: passenger cruise ship docked
The FBI requested approximately 28,831 records, including 25,742 emails, 1,264 text messages...
Boil water notice in Panama City Beach
A Tyndall AFB Airman is dead after a fight at Coyote Ugly.
Tyndall AFB Airman killed after fight at bar
Timothy Purifoy and Henry Green charged with Felony counts of Scheming to defraud churches.
Church Scammers in Holmes County Jail, facing felony charges

Latest News

Tyndall Air Force Base held their roc drill for crews coming in.
Tyndall Roc Drill
Celebrating the kids of the military.
Purple up Day
The Cook girls from The Cook Girls' Bakery showed us how to decorate spring treats on...
Decorating with the Cook girls
The Cook girls from The Cook Girls' Bakery showed us how to decorate spring treats on...
The Cook girls on NewsChannel 7 Today