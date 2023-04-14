Spring treats for Foodie Friday

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Decorate your baked goods for spring to take your food to the next level.

Ashley and Courtney Cook from Cook Girls’ Bakery joined the NewsChannel 7 Today team for Foodie Friday. The sisters demonstrated how to decorate cookies and cupcakes with a floral design.

The bakery offers classes for you to try your hand at this with the professionals. They are hosting a floral cookie decorating class on May 6th from 10:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. That class is $35/person. There is a cupcake bouquet decorating class on May 13th from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. That class is $45/person.

To see Sam and Jessica try their hand at floral food designs, you can watch the videos attached to this article.

