Take a putt on the wild side at Rainforest Black Light Golf and Arcade

Faces: Black Light Golf
By Sam Martello
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 10:45 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Escape into a world of adventure through a unique themed miniature golf course.

“Rainforest Black Light Golf and Arcade is an indoor, black light, 18-hole golf course,” Russ Brown, the owner of Rainforest Black Light Golf and Arcade, said.

This new miniature course in Panama City Beach has a wild theme.

“The front nine are the jungle rain forest theme while the back nine are the Jurassic rain forest theme,” Brown said.

If the anacondas and dinosaurs aren’t enough to see while you play your round, the black light also gives it a twist.

“Your clothes will glow, sometime the ladies’ hair will glow,” Brown said. “Your shoes, the golf balls on the golf course, everything is glowing while you’re playing.”

Bright and colorful views don’t stop there. Local air brush artist, Ray Zavalza, designed the indoor wall border.

“Instead of border paper we had a local airbrush artist come and do artwork all around the top,” Brown said. “Not border paper, border airbrush, it’s spectacular.”

Wall border airbrush art by Ray Zavalza.
Wall border airbrush art by Ray Zavalza.(WJHG)

Beyond the artwork, the course offers a unique experience for anyone of any age.

“The whole family has fun,” Brown said. “You can imagine you have a 5-year-old grandchild and an 85-year-old grandma both playing together and they’re both having a great time.”

A lot of laughter, clapping, and yells of joy can be heard from the groups.

“They hit that amazing shot that nobody thought was possible, or they just barely missed it,” Brown said. “But they’re laughing and having fun anyway.”

Fun that will continue after a round of golf over in the arcade. From Skee-Ball to a Nerf gun simulator there are dozens of games.

“You’re going to laugh, you’re going to have fun, you’re going to make memories that you talk about around the Thanksgiving dinner table for decades to come,” Brown said.

Create memories and immerse yourself into this forest without leaving the beach.

The miniature course has been open in PCB for just a month and a half. There is also a location in Destin.

