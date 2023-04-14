PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - This week’s Golden Apple award winner is Sandra Aguirre.

Ms. Aguirre is an ESE Teacher at St. Andrew Elementary.

“It is hard to find the exact words to show my gratitude, but it is because of all my students that they help me become a better teacher because I learn from them also,” said Ms. Aguirre.

Teaching for 11 years, she said she likes to go out of the box to find her student’s interests.

“So that they want to learn and they want to come and be here. My biggest goal is to get the student interest in learning again and getting see that school can be a fun place. It’s not just about the studies, but it’s about building relationships and just being kind to each other and finding our best qualities,” said Ms. Aguirre.

A love for science is one of the things her class focuses on. Her students said they enjoy being in her classroom and wish her congratulations!

