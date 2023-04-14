Thursday Evening Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s going to be a mostly quiet night tonight in NWFL with lows in the low to mid 60s. Winds will be SW at 5-10 mph. Rain chances will be low tonight into Friday (10-20%). On Friday skies will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid to upper 70s. Winds will be SW at 10-15 mph. The sunny weather continues into Saturday. By Saturday night into Sunday a cold front will bring a risk of storms to our area. Rain chances will be 70%. Highs Sunday will reach the upper 70s and it should be drier by later Sunday. As we head into next week skies will be sunny with dry weather prevailing. Highs will be in the 70s and 80s and lows in the 50s.

Get all the details on the forecast in the WJHG.com Weather Webcast.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.