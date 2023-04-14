Traffic improvements underway in Pier Park

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Efforts to improve pedestrian safety by relocating traffic signals in Pier Park are underway.

City leaders plan to make modifications to the setup of traffic signals along West Park Drive and Pier Park Drive. Currently, there’s a full traffic signal at Pier Park Drive, but not for long. Officials plan to relocate that signal to West Park Drive and make the in at Pier Park Drive a pedestrian-only traffic signal. The move is an addition to Segment 4.1 of the CRA Front Beach Road Construction Road Program.

Panama City Beach CRA Assistant Project Manager Scott Passmore said it’s all in an effort to manage traffic and prioritize the safety of pedestrians.

“One of the improvements that the city requested that we make is a part of that project is we are going to convert the intersection at pier park drive to a right in right out configuration northbound and southbound at pier park drive,” Passmore said. “So, the intersection will not allow traffic to cross that road and essentially go to the East so you will be able to transit West on Front Beach Road, turn right into the Pier Park area, and then coming Southbound on.”

Construction bids on this improvement will go out later this year. Construction is expected to begin in the last half of 2023.

