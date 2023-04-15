An honorable retirement ceremony for man’s best friend...The ones who wear a badge

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - K-9s with the Panama City Beach Police Department were recognized for their outstanding service. Three for their retirement and one who had to be put down.

The ceremony took place Friday at the Poncho dog park at Frank Brown Park.

One officer played the ‘Last Post’ Taps song for the fallen K-9s.

In all, four German shepherds were recognized. K9 Blitz, Ghost, and Zeus, who are hanging up their badges were commended for their duty to the community. The fourth dog, Bliest, finished his duty when he passed away last year.

Bliest received a memorial stone in the spot known as Poncho’s Place. Other fallen service dogs also have memorials there, beneath the American Flag.

Panama City Beach Police Chief, J.R. Talamantez, recognized the accomplishments each dog brought to the force.

Corporal, Kevin Watson, who was K9 Blieth’s partner said that the bond built between the two was unlike any other. It’s the same with other K9 officers and their handlers.

“They protect you and at the end of the day when they are honored with a flag, they are just like a law enforcement officer,” Watson said.

The memorial markers are a memory of the lasting impact the K-9 officers made.

It’s a memory that will last forever underneath the Flag at Frank Brown Park.

As for Blitz, Ghost, and Zeus, well they didn’t give us specifics for their retirement but chances are it will include lots of naps.

