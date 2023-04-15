Florida CFO gives update on current property insurance rate problem

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Floridians continue to wrestle with rising property insurance rates. The Florida Legislature even held two special sessions to address it last year.

“If your insurance hasn’t gone up at least 50% in the past year, you probably don’t own a home,” Florida’s Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis said. “So, it’s that bad.”

Patronis said multiple factors are contributing to the crisis.

“If you go back to 2020, 2020 was the most active storm season in the history of the United States.”

He said the reinsurance market took a beating from it. That, in turn, caused things to spiral in Florida.

“Reinsurance is what the insurance companies have to buy to maintain their solvency,” the CFO said. “When the reinsurance market takes a hit, those costs and expenses get passed on to the Florida market.”

Insurance rates can take 12 - 18 months to be reassessed.

“So, it happened in 2020,” Patronis said. “We’re feeling the effects of it in 2022 and 2023.”

Strong storms aren’t the only things causing rates to skyrocket. Insurance experts in Bay County said fraud and litigation are huge contributors to the problem.

“It started out fairly slowly with some attorneys getting on board with assignment of benefits,” Hutt Insurance Agency President Trey Hutt said. “We saw that with Hurricane Michael, and then it’s really accelerated since then.”

Inflation is also to blame. However, Hutt said it pales in comparison to fraud and litigation.

“The cost of building is up, but again, if the cost of building is up five, six, seven, 8 percent a year, that’s one thing,” he said. “If litigation costs have risen 20, 30 percent a year, that’s a much bigger problem.”

The Florida Legislature is working to mend the issue.

“We’ve got legislation that is pending right now which is going to empower my office and will create greater penalties for insurance carriers in case they do not pay their claims in a proper manner,” Patronis said.

Time will tell.

The CFO also encourages homeowners to get a wind mitigation inspection if their home was built before 2008. He said he received an immediate reduction of $700 a year. Newer homes are already built to the current hurricane code.

