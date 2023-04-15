Point South Marina opens in Port St. Joe

PORT ST. JOE, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It has been nearly five years since the residents of Port St. Joe have had a marina to call their own. But now the Point South Marina is finally opened.

The previous marina was destroyed by Hurricane Michael in 2018.

Friday afternoon members of Point South Marina kicked off a ribbon cutting and grand opening celebration in honor of the new and improved marina located at 340 Marina Dr, Port St. Joe, FL.

The full-service marina features a new dry boat storage facility with 252 dry slips, 48 wet boat slips, a fuel dock, a 300-foot lay-a-long transient dock, and even a fully stocked Outfitter Shop.

Preston Sutter is the General Manager of Point South Marina Port St. Joe. He says the marina has come a long way.

“I came in here the day after the storm, and nothing was standing there was boats in the Piggly wiggly parking lot,” said Sutter. “But I’m now managing this place got a job with the St. Joe company and we’ve been able to rebuild this, and I really think it’s going to connect Reid Avenue and downtown to the Gulf of Mexico and the natural resources that Gulf County has to offer.”

The grand opening event featured food, music and even activities for the kids including face-painting and a bounce house. Hundreds of visitors were in attendance to get a first look of the facility.

Guests who participated in the ceremony had the opportunity to win a Point South Marina Outfitter Shop gift basket, including a $100 gift card and take advantage of in-store specials and a 20% discount on all merchandise during the grand opening celebration hours.

Among the guest list were local officials, representatives of The St. Joe Company and even United States Congressman Neal Dunn.

“This is a celebration of a resurrection of a city and a county. It’s even more beautiful now than it was before the hurricane,” said Dunn. “This is a great example of what a resilient community can do with vision and persistence.”

Point South Marina St. Joe is owned and operated by The St. Joe Company.

