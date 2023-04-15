Ribbon-cutting ceremony held at Legacy Golf Club to promote rebranding

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Legacy Golf Club in Panama City Beach had more than golfers on the greens Friday morning.

Members of the Bay County Chamber of Commerce spent part of their morning enjoying the sunshine on the course while holding a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

“Businesses like the Legacy Golf Club promote economic growth,” Sydney Clifton, Vice President of Communications for Bay County Chamber of Commerce, said. “They get visitors to come in because it’s an attraction for people.”

Panama City Beach Chamber Members also joined the festivities.

The Old Holiday Golf Course in Panama City Beach was recently rebranded and renamed Legacy Golf Club.

It also has a new business model.

Friday’s ribbon cutting was a way for the Club to promote all it now has to offer.

The Club also held the Annual Chip Hilton Celebration of Life Golf Charity Golf Classic after the ribbon cutting.

