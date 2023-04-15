Scores and Highlights from Friday, April 14th

(WJHG)
By Braden Maloy
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 9:42 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

JUCO Softball

Chipola 0 Northwest Florida 9

High School Baseball

Arnold 8 Leon 9

Mosley 11 North Florida Chr. 1

Sneads 4 Marianna 10

Port St. Joe 13 Wewahitchka 1

Fort Walton Beach 12 Paxton 0

Wakulla 7 Bozeman 8

Laurel Hill 1 Poplar Springs 11

Rutherford 3 North Bay Haven 5

Franklin 2 Holmes 5

Pensacola 4 South Walton 11

Freeport 4 Liberty 1

High School Softball

Arnold 7 Sneads 4

North Bay Haven 2 Walton 8

Munroe 16 Malone 0

North Florida Chr. 0 Liberty 10

Wakulla 11 Cottondale 12

Port St. Joe 16 Leon 11

Baker 0 Paxton 2

Holmes 1 Marianna 3

Trenton 14 Wewahitchka 4

Taylor 5 Franklin 10

Navarre 10 Niceville 0

