Scores and Highlights from Friday, April 14th
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 9:42 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -
JUCO Softball
Chipola 0 Northwest Florida 9
High School Baseball
Arnold 8 Leon 9
Mosley 11 North Florida Chr. 1
Sneads 4 Marianna 10
Port St. Joe 13 Wewahitchka 1
Fort Walton Beach 12 Paxton 0
Wakulla 7 Bozeman 8
Laurel Hill 1 Poplar Springs 11
Rutherford 3 North Bay Haven 5
Franklin 2 Holmes 5
Pensacola 4 South Walton 11
Freeport 4 Liberty 1
High School Softball
Arnold 7 Sneads 4
North Bay Haven 2 Walton 8
Munroe 16 Malone 0
North Florida Chr. 0 Liberty 10
Wakulla 11 Cottondale 12
Port St. Joe 16 Leon 11
Baker 0 Paxton 2
Holmes 1 Marianna 3
Trenton 14 Wewahitchka 4
Taylor 5 Franklin 10
Navarre 10 Niceville 0
Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.