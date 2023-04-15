Walton County school bus hits car, continues on route

A Walton County school bus was involved in a hit and run incident Thursday afternoon.
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 8:30 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Walton County school bus was involved in a hit-and-run incident Thursday afternoon.

According to Florida Highway Patrol officials, the incident happened around 3 p.m. on County Road 393 near Penny Lane.

Troopers say the bus was turning into a private driveway when the front bumper hit the bumper of a sedan. The bus driver then drove away and continued dropping students off at their houses.

Officials say the sedan driver followed the bus trying to get the driver to stop.

After all 41 students were loaded off the bus, the bus driver stopped, and the Walton County Sheriff’s Office arrived on the scene.

The bus driver, a DeFuniak Springs woman, 63, was charged with hit and run and issued a citation for improper backing.

No injuries were reported.

