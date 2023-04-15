Weekend Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s going to be a quiet night tonight with mostly clear skies and lows in the 50s inland w/low 60s at the coast. We could see some patchy fog develop as well. On Saturday we will start off sunny, but the clouds will increase over the course of the day. Highs will reach the upper 70s at the coast and mid 80s inland. Round one of rain will come in Saturday early evening. A second round of storms will arrive Sunday morning. Right now we have a marginal 5% risk of severe weather too. Rain totals will be near 1″... maybe more in some spots. Temperatures will start Sunday in the mid 60s. By the afternoon we will see highs in the mid to upper 70s with mostly cloudy skies. The clouds exit Sunday night into Monday. Lows Monday AM will be near 50 with highs in the mid 70s. The weather next week will be sunny and dry with a gradual warming trend.

Get all the details on the forecast in the WJHG.com Weather Webcast.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.