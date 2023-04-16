9th annual Rover Rally event on 30A

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The 9th annual Sand Rover Rally event in 30a took place Saturday.

From Las Vegas to London, the event attracts a variety of people every year.

Vintage cars and trucks get to showcase their very best, getting the chance to let their vehicles tell a unique story.

Event director Daisson Hickel says that even though it’s a small town, the Rover Rally Event brings something special to the community.

“As much as people love going to the beach, they love coming to 30a for what it offers,” Hickel said. “It’s not like Panama City, it’s not like Destin. This place is a piece of heaven that more and more people are finding out about.”

Unique competitions were held at the event, from the muddiest truck to the most ‘fancy.’

The event is held every April. Hickel says Saturday’s rally was the biggest turnout they’ve had so far.

