9th annual Rover Rally event on 30A

By Talor Maree
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 8:53 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The 9th annual Sand Rover Rally event in 30a took place Saturday.

From Las Vegas to London, the event attracts a variety of people every year.

Vintage cars and trucks get to showcase their very best, getting the chance to let their vehicles tell a unique story.

Event director Daisson Hickel says that even though it’s a small town, the Rover Rally Event brings something special to the community.

“As much as people love going to the beach, they love coming to 30a for what it offers,” Hickel said. “It’s not like Panama City, it’s not like Destin. This place is a piece of heaven that more and more people are finding out about.”

Unique competitions were held at the event, from the muddiest truck to the most ‘fancy.’

The event is held every April. Hickel says Saturday’s rally was the biggest turnout they’ve had so far.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Thompson's cell at the Fulton County Jail
Family wants answers after man ‘eaten alive’ by bed bugs in county jail, attorney says
cruise ship in port
Unusual sights at the port: passenger cruise ship docked
Man wins $1-million with scratch off bought in PCB
Visitor to Panama City Beach wins $1-million scratch off
MEGAN DAUPHIN FINGERPRINT
Panama City mother found guilty in hot car death of 7-week-old infant
The FBI requested approximately 28,831 records, including 25,742 emails, 1,264 text messages...
Boil water notice in Panama City Beach

Latest News

The 9th annual Sand Rover Rally event in 30a took place Saturday.
9th annual Rover Rally event on 30A
Walton High School hosts annual Special Olympic Games
Local veteran receives new fence
Local Veteran Receives New Fence
Walton High School Hosts the annual Special Olympics
Walton High School hosts annual Special Olympic Games