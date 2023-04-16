Bay Boys Basketball Head Coach Rusty Cook Will Not Return to Coach Tornadoes

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Bay coach Rusty Cook telling Newschannel 7 Sports Director Scott Rossman today he turned in his resignation as head coach Thursday. Coach Cook says he informed his players of the decision to step away on Friday.

Coach Cook telling us he no longer works at Bay, and not being on campus would make it very difficult to continue coaching the Tornadoes. As he put it “coaching high school basketball is an all consuming kind of thing, and the only way he knows how to coach is to be all-in!” So he thinks it’s best at this time to step down from the job.

Cook says it’s unlikely he’ll apply for the vacant Arnold head coaching gig, that opening had nothing to do with his decision to leave Bay.

Cook led the Bay program for the past five seasons, really building the Tornadoes into a regional force. His overall record 88-44, with his team winning two district titles, and making the playoffs four of five seasons. The 2022 team made it all the way to the region finals. Coach Cook has seen four players move on to the next level on scholarships.

