Local veteran living with terminal brain cancer receives special gift

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - One local veteran now has a source of privacy, thanks to two groups working together.

Veteran Christopher “Dalton” Mask of Bay County received a new privacy fence Saturday, designed and built by Mr. Fence of Florida.

The company is part of the Florida Chapter of The American Fence Association.

They complete a community service project each year. Mask was selected out of 25 candidates this year.

He told NewsChannel 7 he was diagnosed with a rare form of terminal brain cancer while serving in the U.S. Army. He was later medically retired.

However, Mask said he isn’t giving up on life, and now works for the Bay County Sheriff’s Office.

The veteran said his new fence will make life a little less stressful for him.

“The kind of tumor I have, there’s no such thing as remission for me,” Mask said. “I’m always weak. I’m on constant medications that make me tired. They have all these different side effects. The fact that I’m able to have a fence like this is just a blessing.”

Mask has two dogs that will be able to roam freely around in his yard.

The fence was completed by the end of Saturday.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.