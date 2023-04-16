Reports: Multiple people injured after a shooting in Dadeville, Alabama

Multiple people have been injured in a shooting in Alabama, according to reports.
Multiple people have been injured in a shooting in Alabama, according to reports.(Source: Gray News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff and Amanda Alvarado
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 8:21 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DADEVILLE, Ala. (WSFA/Gray News) - Multiple people have been injured in a Saturday night shooting in Dadeville, Alabama, WSFA reports.

Dadeville Council Member Teneeshia Goodman-Johnson told CNN the shooting happened in the downtown area, but the number of injured was not immediately clear.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man wins $1-million with scratch off bought in PCB
Visitor to Panama City Beach wins $1-million scratch off
Thompson's cell at the Fulton County Jail
Family wants answers after man ‘eaten alive’ by bed bugs in county jail, attorney says
MEGAN DAUPHIN FINGERPRINT
Panama City mother found guilty in hot car death of 7-week-old infant
The home sale numbers for the month of February will be released on Tuesday.
Florida CFO gives update on current property insurance rate problem
cruise ship in port
Unusual sights at the port: passenger cruise ship docked

Latest News

The IRS says tax returns have decreased from last year.
New push on US-run free electronic tax-filing system for all
Orthodox Christian worshipers and their traditional Easter baskets are blessed during Easter...
Dozens of POWs freed as Ukraine marks Orthodox Easter
FILE - A sign is displayed at the federal prison complex in Terre Haute, Ind., on Aug. 28,...
Inmate stuck on US death row despite vacated death sentence
Investigators are still looking into what happened, but officials say initial indications are...
Hundreds on Wash. state ferry stranded for hours as ship runs aground