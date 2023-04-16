Richard Sanders Honored During Gulf Coast Double Header

Richard Sanders Honored During Gulf Coast Double Header
Richard Sanders Honored During Gulf Coast Double Header(WJHG)
By Scott Rossman
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 9:52 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - In between games of today’s doubleheader between Chipola and Gulf Coast; the Gulf Coast Athletics program honored the retiring Richard Sanders. Sanders is the Director of Sports Marketing for the Panama City Beach TDC. He’s responsible for overseeing the explosion of sports tourism in this area over the last 25 years. Pretty much any sport you can think of... Sanders had his hand in developing it here. And he was a very strong supporter of Gulf Coast Athletics in a variety of ways. Gulf Coast A.D. Mike Kandler presented Sanders with his own Commodores jersey along with a plaque commemorating Sanders and his accomplishments.

“Was very surprising, and you know I love Gulf Coast State college and the people that have been here and are still here doing the athletics and even the school it’s self. A very important part and everything that I kind of say we need to do, has them in mind when we do it to help there programs along, so it’s been a great relationship. You know, it’s times like this that you really can look back on what’s happened over the last 25 years and sometimes it takes what happened today to realize it because you just go day to day, event to event, so it was very special today”, Sanders said after the ceremony.

We at WJHG wish nothing but the best for Richard in his retirement.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Thompson's cell at the Fulton County Jail
Family wants answers after man ‘eaten alive’ by bed bugs in county jail, attorney says
cruise ship in port
Unusual sights at the port: passenger cruise ship docked
Man wins $1-million with scratch off bought in PCB
Visitor to Panama City Beach wins $1-million scratch off
MEGAN DAUPHIN FINGERPRINT
Panama City mother found guilty in hot car death of 7-week-old infant
The FBI requested approximately 28,831 records, including 25,742 emails, 1,264 text messages...
Boil water notice in Panama City Beach

Latest News

Scores and Highlights from Saturday, April 15th
Scores and Highlights from Friday, April 14th
Rutherford and Gulf Coast Alum Nick Nelson Showing off Some Impressive Jewelry!
Rutherford and Gulf Coast Alum Nick Nelson Showing off Some Impressive Jewelry!
Area Scores and Highlights from Thursday, April 13th