Richard Sanders Honored During Gulf Coast Double Header

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - In between games of today’s doubleheader between Chipola and Gulf Coast; the Gulf Coast Athletics program honored the retiring Richard Sanders. Sanders is the Director of Sports Marketing for the Panama City Beach TDC. He’s responsible for overseeing the explosion of sports tourism in this area over the last 25 years. Pretty much any sport you can think of... Sanders had his hand in developing it here. And he was a very strong supporter of Gulf Coast Athletics in a variety of ways. Gulf Coast A.D. Mike Kandler presented Sanders with his own Commodores jersey along with a plaque commemorating Sanders and his accomplishments.

“Was very surprising, and you know I love Gulf Coast State college and the people that have been here and are still here doing the athletics and even the school it’s self. A very important part and everything that I kind of say we need to do, has them in mind when we do it to help there programs along, so it’s been a great relationship. You know, it’s times like this that you really can look back on what’s happened over the last 25 years and sometimes it takes what happened today to realize it because you just go day to day, event to event, so it was very special today”, Sanders said after the ceremony.

We at WJHG wish nothing but the best for Richard in his retirement.

