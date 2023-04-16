Scores and Highlights from Saturday, April 15th

By Braden Maloy
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 9:48 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

Boys Weightlifting State Championships

*** Highlights in Videos Attached Below ***

JUCO Baseball

Chipola 3 Gulf Coast 0 (Game 1 / 8 innings)

Chipola 7 Gulf Coat 4 (Game 2 / 7 innings)

Tallahassee 3 Northwest Florida 9 (Game 1 / 7 innings)

Tallahassee 6 Northwest Florida 3 (Game 1 / 7 innings)

JUCO Softball

Lurleen B. Wallace 0 Northwest Florida 8 (5 innings)

Tallahassee 5 Chipola 6

High School Baseball

Bay 0 Mosley 10

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Thompson's cell at the Fulton County Jail
Family wants answers after man ‘eaten alive’ by bed bugs in county jail, attorney says
cruise ship in port
Unusual sights at the port: passenger cruise ship docked
Man wins $1-million with scratch off bought in PCB
Visitor to Panama City Beach wins $1-million scratch off
MEGAN DAUPHIN FINGERPRINT
Panama City mother found guilty in hot car death of 7-week-old infant
The FBI requested approximately 28,831 records, including 25,742 emails, 1,264 text messages...
Boil water notice in Panama City Beach

Latest News

Richard Sanders Honored During Gulf Coast Double Header
Richard Sanders Honored During Gulf Coast Double Header
Scores and Highlights from Friday, April 14th
Rutherford and Gulf Coast Alum Nick Nelson Showing off Some Impressive Jewelry!
Rutherford and Gulf Coast Alum Nick Nelson Showing off Some Impressive Jewelry!
Area Scores and Highlights from Thursday, April 13th