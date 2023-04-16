Scores and Highlights from Saturday, April 15th
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 9:48 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -
Boys Weightlifting State Championships
*** Highlights in Videos Attached Below ***
JUCO Baseball
Chipola 3 Gulf Coast 0 (Game 1 / 8 innings)
Chipola 7 Gulf Coat 4 (Game 2 / 7 innings)
Tallahassee 3 Northwest Florida 9 (Game 1 / 7 innings)
Tallahassee 6 Northwest Florida 3 (Game 1 / 7 innings)
JUCO Softball
Lurleen B. Wallace 0 Northwest Florida 8 (5 innings)
Tallahassee 5 Chipola 6
High School Baseball
Bay 0 Mosley 10
Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.