South Walton Lady Seahawks Lacrosse is Going to the State Playoffs

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The South Walton Lady Seahawks got some exciting news today. The girls learned that they were selected to be a part of the FHSAA State Playoffs!

The Seahawks went 10-4 this year and are heading back to the State Playoffs for the first time since the 2020-2021 seasonl; that year they lost to Gulf Breeze in the first round.

The Seahawks coming off two big District Playoff wins over North Bay Haven and Seacoast Collegiate these past few weeks.. Winnings those games by a combined score of 25-6 before falling to Pensacola in the District Championship.

They will now travel to Ponte Vedra next Friday to face the Sharks in the quarterfinal match up.

Head Coach Steve Noble said this is a great opportunity for his girls and they are looking forward to competing with the 17th ranked team in the nation.

