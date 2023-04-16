Suicide prevention walk bringing awareness to mental health in construction industry

By Victoria Scott
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 2:34 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - People laced their sneakers up for an important cause Saturday.

Associated Builders and Contractors Inc. partnered with The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention to bring awareness to the mental health crisis in the U.S. construction industry.

They held a “Construction Hike for Hope” at the Conservation Park in Panama City Beach at 10 a.m.

The event is held in five different cities throughout Florida: Panama City Beach, Pembroke Pines, Tampa, Jacksonville, and Orlando.

Event organizers said they are hoping to shine a light on the need to improve mental health in the construction industry.

“Even though it’s one of the most stable industries in which individuals can create meaningful and long-lasting careers, there are some staggering statistics on our suicide rate,” CWR Contracting Communications Manager Michelle Davis said. The average suicide rate is approximately 12 per 100,000 individuals. The construction industry is approximately 52 per 100,000 individuals.”

Davis said around 80 people participated in the walk.

