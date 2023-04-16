Sunday Evening Forecast

Sunny skies and low humidity to kick off the work-week
Sunshine, low humidity, and warmth. It's hard to complain about this forecast. Here's why...
By Daniel Nyman
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 6:00 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Happy Sunday!

After some morning showers and late-day cloud cover, we’re finally going to say goodbye to this weekend’s cold front tonight. Overnight, clouds will decrease quickly in the wake of the front, with clear skies settling in. During that time, both dew points and actual temperatures will plummet rapidly, with lows in the bottom half of the 50s at the coast, and potentially in the upper 40s along Interstate 10.

Despite that cool start, Monday afternoon will be nearly perfect: Sunny skies, dewpoints in the 30s-40s (VERY low humidity), and highs in the middle and upper 70s. In fact, with high pressure somewhat stationary through the first half of this week, we’ll carry gorgeous, sunny conditions into Tuesday and Wednesday. Highs will gradually warm to around 80 Tuesday, and then well into the 80s by Wednesday. Later this week, surface high pressure shifts eastward into the Atlantic, with south winds fostering a moisture return on Thursday. Unfortunately, this means we’ll be feeling muggier and seeing more cloud coverage approaching the upcoming weekend.

Rain chances remain minimal until we enter Friday night, with lingering question marks surrounding how much rain we see in that system, so expect a quiet week ahead!

Get all the details in the latest WJHG weather webcast.

