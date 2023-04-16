Sunday Forecast

One more round of showers will arrive for some on Sunday morning before our weather turns tranquil, sunny, and warm for much of the upcoming week
By Daniel Nyman
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 10:33 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Whew! We made it to Sunday folks!

Today (Saturday) we experienced a nasty line of thunderstorms across the Panhandle. The quick-moving system - around 60 mph - brought numerous reports of thunderstorm wind damage, downed power lines, and uprooted trees throughout Northwest Florida.

Thankfully, our weather pattern turns quieter for Sunday, albeit with a chance for rain still in the forecast. Tomorrow will start off relatively mild with temps sitting around the mid-60s as you wake up. Coastal communities will see a few showers throughout the morning as well, with a cold front pushing through the Panhandle. Further inland, rain chances decrease, and it’s not out of the question that folks north of HWY 20 see no rain at all on Sunday. By the afternoon, everybody will be drying out, with a mix of sun and clouds and highs returning to the upper 70s.

Northwest winds settle in behind that front for Sunday night, with temperatures adjusting accordingly to the drier, cooler airmass moving in. Lows will fall to the bottom half of the 50s by Monday morning with cloud coverage gradually decreasing throughout the night. That “cooler” feel will stick around Monday, with highs a sunny and pleasant 75 degrees.

Beyond Monday, high pressure settles in both at the surface and in the upper levels of our atmosphere, quickly developing warm and sunny conditions for much of the week. Highs will climb into the 80s by Wednesday with just a few clouds through mid-day Friday. No matter which day you chose, there really isn’t a bad time to get outdoors this week.

Get all the details in the latest WJHG Weather Webcast.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Thompson's cell at the Fulton County Jail
Family wants answers after man ‘eaten alive’ by bed bugs in county jail, attorney says
cruise ship in port
Unusual sights at the port: passenger cruise ship docked
Man wins $1-million with scratch off bought in PCB
Visitor to Panama City Beach wins $1-million scratch off
MEGAN DAUPHIN FINGERPRINT
Panama City mother found guilty in hot car death of 7-week-old infant
The FBI requested approximately 28,831 records, including 25,742 emails, 1,264 text messages...
Boil water notice in Panama City Beach

Latest News

We will have to deal with storms this weekend over the panhandle.
Weekend Forecast
We will have to deal with storms this weekend over the panhandle.
Weekend Forecast
Meteorologist Ryan Michaels showing this morning's rain on radar.
Morning showers give way to midday and afternoon sun
Rain chances increase later this weekend.
Thursday Evening Forecast