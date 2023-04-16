Sunday Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Whew! We made it to Sunday folks!

Today (Saturday) we experienced a nasty line of thunderstorms across the Panhandle. The quick-moving system - around 60 mph - brought numerous reports of thunderstorm wind damage, downed power lines, and uprooted trees throughout Northwest Florida.

Thankfully, our weather pattern turns quieter for Sunday, albeit with a chance for rain still in the forecast. Tomorrow will start off relatively mild with temps sitting around the mid-60s as you wake up. Coastal communities will see a few showers throughout the morning as well, with a cold front pushing through the Panhandle. Further inland, rain chances decrease, and it’s not out of the question that folks north of HWY 20 see no rain at all on Sunday. By the afternoon, everybody will be drying out, with a mix of sun and clouds and highs returning to the upper 70s.

Northwest winds settle in behind that front for Sunday night, with temperatures adjusting accordingly to the drier, cooler airmass moving in. Lows will fall to the bottom half of the 50s by Monday morning with cloud coverage gradually decreasing throughout the night. That “cooler” feel will stick around Monday, with highs a sunny and pleasant 75 degrees.

Beyond Monday, high pressure settles in both at the surface and in the upper levels of our atmosphere, quickly developing warm and sunny conditions for much of the week. Highs will climb into the 80s by Wednesday with just a few clouds through mid-day Friday. No matter which day you chose, there really isn’t a bad time to get outdoors this week.

Get all the details in the latest WJHG Weather Webcast.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.