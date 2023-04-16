Walton High School hosts annual Special Olympic Games

By Talor Maree
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 8:52 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s the biggest competition of the year for the northwest Florida Special Olympic Games.

Three hundred athletes competed for first-place titles Saturday at Walton High School.

The games included volleyball, cheerleading, and soccer.

The competitions were open to those with and without disabilities.

Special Olympics director Damien McNeal said the games revolve around inclusion, giving every person the chance to persevere and do great things.

“These competitions are so important for the athletes, the coaches, and the community,” McNeal said. “Just to come together and rally behind something that’s really positive and really contributes to the quality of life for a population that has a tough time finding those opportunities within the community and within other aspects of life.”

We’re told this is the first time Walton High School has hosted the Special Olympics.

First-place winners from Saturday’s event potentially move on to states, held in Orlando.

