Bay County church dedicating quiet room for law enforcement

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Fellowship Baptist Church is turning something old into something new, in an effort to give back to local law enforcement.

“We support them and what they do, and we know that they lay their lives on the line each and every day we just wanted to be a blessing for them,” Tyler Bro, senior pastor at Fellowship Baptist Church, said.

Leaders with Fellowship Baptist Church say to show their appreciation, they are turning an old storage room into a space for officers and deputies to use. It’s meant to be a quiet spot so officers can catch up on reports, eat, or just take a minute to breathe.

“Sometimes you just need that break, you know. you deal with stuff all day long and sometimes you need that five minutes away so you can collect your thoughts and go back to doing what you need to do,” Panama City Police Lieutenant Jared Hicks said.

The room will be open at all times for officers, and will have a code that will only let them have access. Officers say the location can potentially help save them some time.

“We will use it pretty regularly if the officer has his own lunch, they can come up here and sit and try to not eat in their car and not going back to station which is on other side of town,” said Hicks. “Position where they can respond to something which is right around the corner.”

The church is benefiting local law enforcement and showing support.

“I think they need to be recognized as heroes really and individuals that love people and want to help the community. so, I think that is important,” said Bro.

The room at the church will reportedly have Wi-Fi and snacks provided.

