Ellie’s Frogeye 5K this Sunday

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A free 5K race this Sunday, April 23rd, honors the life of the late Eleanor Curtis.

Curtis served during the Korean War and served in the community in many ways when she returned home.

One of her daughters, Juli Fuller, and President of Panhandle Runners Club, Joe Edgecomb spoke to Newschannel 7 about “Ellie’s” life.

They also explain what her famous Frogeye Salad is and why it inspired the name of the race in her honor.

The race takes place at 2 p.m. at Williford Spring.

PRC says “Ellie” was one of their original and longest running members.

Contact PRC if you want to buy a t-shirt.

You are welcome to bring your swim gear and hit the spring also.

They say Williford Springs is off Strickland Road.

That is the road right before Pitt’s Spring and the Bridge over Econfina on Hwy 20.

If you are coming from Panama City, turn left on Strickland Road and when you get to the canoe livery, turn right and go through the gate to park. 5647 Porter Pond Rd, Youngstown, FL 32466.

The family will have some food, but you are welcome to bring a side if you can.

If you need information, call Joe at 850-774-0018.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.