First Baptist Food Drive

A Local church has helped feed families in Panama City for over 30 years.
A Local church has helped feed families in Panama City for over 30 years.(WJHG)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 5:48 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Local church has helped feed families in Panama City for more than 30 years.

First Baptist Church had its bi-weekly food drive Monday morning. The drive is every other Monday from 9 am-11 am. Items such as meat, produce, canned goods, bread, and pastries can be found in the bag.

The food is purchased through Feeding The Gulf and delivered on the Monday of the drive.

“Personally, I’m just thankful we can help others, who are in need,” said Joe Bailey, A member of the church and a volunteer for the drive.

First Baptist Church helped more than 17,000 people last year and is averaging 350 per drive.

If you are in need, the next food drive will be Monday, May 1st.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The home sale numbers for the month of February will be released on Tuesday.
Florida CFO gives update on current property insurance rate problem
Investigators say deputies found a body left burning in an open field in Hillsborough County,...
Body found burning in field in Florida
Man wins $1-million with scratch off bought in PCB
Visitor to Panama City Beach wins $1-million scratch off
Christopher "Dalton" Mask is the recipient of a brand-new privacy fence.
Local veteran living with terminal brain cancer receives special gift
Pedestrian crash (gfx)
Pedestrian hit and killed on Highway 231

Latest News

G Faith
MILITARY MONDAY: Veteran suicide prevention organization surpasses t-shirt sales goal
“The problem we’ve got is there’s no way to validate what it’s getting access to in your smart...
Florida’s CFO addresses TikTok, first responders
The Fellowship Baptist Church is turning something old into something new, in an effort to give...
Bay County church dedicating quiet room for law enforcement
The History Class Brewing Company is turning three.
History Class Brewing Company hosts its third birthday celebration