First Baptist Food Drive

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Local church has helped feed families in Panama City for more than 30 years.

First Baptist Church had its bi-weekly food drive Monday morning. The drive is every other Monday from 9 am-11 am. Items such as meat, produce, canned goods, bread, and pastries can be found in the bag.

The food is purchased through Feeding The Gulf and delivered on the Monday of the drive.

“Personally, I’m just thankful we can help others, who are in need,” said Joe Bailey, A member of the church and a volunteer for the drive.

First Baptist Church helped more than 17,000 people last year and is averaging 350 per drive.

If you are in need, the next food drive will be Monday, May 1st.

