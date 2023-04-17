Florida’s CFO addresses TikTok, first responders

By Victoria Scott
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 12:09 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Florida Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis recently addressed issues he deems important.

Patronis said the social media app TikTok wastes time and hurts our kids. He mentioned the app takes away from students’ studies and limits their ability to enjoy other aspects of life.

The CFO also shed light on its ties to China and why it can’t be trusted.

“The problem we’ve got is there’s no way to validate what it’s getting access to in your smart devices,” Patronis said. “The reason I want it banned in our universities is we spend more money than any other country in the world on research. Why should we allow that research to be viewed and understood through somebody’s smartphone?”

He also said the U.S. needs to pay more attention to supply-chain disruptions with China.

TikTok wasn’t the only thing Patronis brought to the forefront.

He’s said he’s a strong supporter of first responders retiring at an earlier age.

A Florida House of Representatives Committee reportedly passed a bill that addresses this issue earlier this year. It allows some first responders to retire after 25 years of service instead of 30. However, it hasn’t officially been passed into law yet.

“I don’t think you want a 60-year-old fireman climbing up the side of a latter to save somebody’s life,” Patronis said. “You want to allow these men and women who have served nobly to retire at 25 if they so wish.”

Patronis also said first responders’ quality of life needs to be maintained to meet the growing demand of people moving to Florida. He said more people amounts to more areas that need to be protected.

He stressed they deserve proper compensation and benefits.

“This year was only the fourth time in the history of the State of Florida where he had 400,000 new net Floridians,” the CFO said. “A lot of people move to this state, but they’re not going to move here unless it’s safe. It’s not safe unless we support those first responders.”

