Gorgeous weather ahead for this week in NWFL

By Ryan Michaels
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 7:19 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Monday morning everyone!

It’s a quiet start on satellite and radar now that a few clouds are exiting out to the east. We’ll see plenty of sunshine over the day ahead and next several.

Temperatures are cooler this morning! That was a cold front that came through over the weekend and we’re seeing temperatures drop into the 50s this morning. Go ahead and reach for a light jacket to start your day. Some who are susceptible to feeling chilly may want pants, especially if you’ll be outside for several hours this morning.

We’ll eventually find some warmth in the afternoon. Highs today gradually reach the mid 70s by late afternoon.

High pressure is building in behind this past weekend’s cold front. That will help bring a streak of sunshine into the forecast for this week.

We’ll gradually warm up our afternoons in that sunshine. Highs reach the upper 70s tomorrow, low 80s on Wednesday to even mid 80s by the late week.

Mornings will still be comfortably cool as we start off in the 50s with low humidity. Humidity remains rather low for much of the week as well to add to the comfort of our warmer afternoons ahead.

Bottom Line...

For today, sunny skies with highs eventually warming into the low to mid 70s. Your 7 Day Forecast has plenty of beautiful days ahead as temperatures warm in the afternoons under sunshine.

